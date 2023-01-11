Virtual Hiring Fair: Government Contracting and Consulting

Register now for this virtual hiring event focused on employment opportunities in government contracting and business consulting! Employers supporting federal government agency or private business projects are looking for talent from the military community and hiring for more than 15,000 positions. These positions include roles in information technology, project and program management, data analytics, communications, logistics, defense systems and mission support, intelligence, operations, healthcare, system engineering, and more.