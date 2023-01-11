Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Military Spouse Hiring Event
When:
Thu. Feb 9, 2023, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm ET
Where:
Tommy B's Community Center
2705 E Arnold Ave
McGuire , NJ
Cost:
Free
Organizations hiring for roles nationally, military spouses, military caregivers, veterans, and transitioning service members are invited to this in-person hiring and networking event.
This in-person event will connect military community job seekers with American businesses that are hiring for both in-person and remote opportunities.