Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Military Spouse Hiring Event

When: Thu. Feb 9, 2023, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm ET Where: Tommy B's Community Center 2705 E Arnold Ave McGuire , NJ Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Add to Calendar Share on Facebook

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Organizations hiring for roles nationally, military spouses, military caregivers, veterans, and transitioning service members are invited to this in-person hiring and networking event.

This in-person event will connect military community job seekers with American businesses that are hiring for both in-person and remote opportunities.