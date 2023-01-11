Virtual Hiring Fair: Financial Services

Register now for this virtual hiring event focused on employment opportunities in the financial services industry! Employers are looking for talent from the military community and hiring for more than 25,000 positions. These positions include roles in auditing, compliance, management, information technology, cybersecurity, operations, customer service, financial planning, business analytics, insurance, risk management, communications and marketing, and more. This event is open to transitioning service members, veterans, military spouses, and military caregivers. Connect with employers using the Brazen platform featuring text-chat, resume upload, and a customizable profile.