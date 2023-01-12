Veteran & MilSpouse Resume Workshop

Your resume is your presentation of value to a prospective employer. VetGigs and Brio Worklife are holding this workshop to help veterans, current service-members, and military spouses with their resumes in an effort to make you the most competitive candidate possible.

Our special expert guest is a Fortune 500 HR Leader, has her master's degree from Cornell University, and began her career at the US House of Representatives. The first 10 to sign up will get a free review of their resume in session so sign up ASAP!

You can make a free account on VetGigs at app.vetgigs.com/register to see available jobs in tech, consulting, startups, and other well paid white collar roles.

