Military Veteran Experience: College Exploration & Educational Aid

When:

Fri. Feb 10, 2023, 10:00 am – 11:30 am PT

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Come and learn about colleges, and educational aid is available to you!

We will answer questions such as: How do I pay for college? Where can I find a scholarship? What are the 4 College Systems? What is Assist? Veteran Educational Benefits?

The College Readiness Academy (CRA) Workshop Series is a FREE program that consists of workshop sessions covering all the essentials of becoming a successful college student.

