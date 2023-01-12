Military Veteran Experience: College Exploration & Educational Aid
When:
Fri. Feb 10, 2023, 10:00 am – 11:30 am PT
Where:
Cost:
Free
Come and learn about colleges, and educational aid is available to you!
We will answer questions such as: How do I pay for college? Where can I find a scholarship? What are the 4 College Systems? What is Assist? Veteran Educational Benefits?
The College Readiness Academy (CRA) Workshop Series is a FREE program that consists of workshop sessions covering all the essentials of becoming a successful college student.See more events