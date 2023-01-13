Stand Up for Women Veterans Retreat

When: Sat. Mar 11, 2023, 8:30 am – 1:30 pm ET Where: Our Savior's Lutheran Church 909 West 33rd Street Sioux Falls , SD Cost: Free Add to Calendar

The Stand Up for Women Veterans Retreat is FREE for all women who have Served or are currently Serving in the United States Armed Forces. The purpose of this event is to strengthen the leadership, power, and voices of military women through peer support and connection to resources.

