Stand Up for Women Veterans Retreat
When:
Sat. Mar 11, 2023, 8:30 am – 1:30 pm ET
Where:
Our Savior's Lutheran Church
909 West 33rd Street
Sioux Falls , SD
Cost:
Free
The Stand Up for Women Veterans Retreat is FREE for all women who have Served or are currently Serving in the United States Armed Forces. The purpose of this event is to strengthen the leadership, power, and voices of military women through peer support and connection to resources.
Stand Up for Women Veterans Retreat Registration, Sat, Mar 11, 2023 at 8:30 AM | EventbriteSee more events