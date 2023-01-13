Skip to Content
Stand Up for Women Veterans Retreat

When:

Sat. Mar 11, 2023, 8:30 am – 1:30 pm ET

Where:

Our Savior's Lutheran Church

909 West 33rd Street

Sioux Falls , SD

Cost:

Free

The Stand Up for Women Veterans Retreat is FREE for all women who have Served or are currently Serving in the United States Armed Forces. The purpose of this event is to strengthen  the leadership, power, and voices of military women through peer support and connection to resources.

