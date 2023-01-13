Skip to Content
Interagency Veterans Advisory Council Quarterly Meeting

When:

Wed. Jan 25, 2023, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Zoom Passcode: xunJi^E+3a
or Dial (833) 568 8864
Webinar ID: 161 247 3586
Passcode: 5063999511

Featuring an update from OPM Director Kiran Ahuja and Special Asst. to The President Julie Rodriguez, the meeting agenda includes:  

-          theSITREP – VA’s Webcast that’s Getting Attention

-          Cal State DC Internship Program – How Federal Agencies can obtain high-quality interns at no cost

-          Armed Forces Wellness Centers

-          Keynote Address: Unity-of-Effort in Intergovernmental Collaboration

-          Keynote Address: the Role of Veterans in the Federal Government: Looking ahead into 2023

-          Re-Launch of Defense Intelligence Agency’s Veterans Assisting Veterans Group

-          Reflections on Service

 

