Interagency Veterans Advisory Council Quarterly Meeting
When:
Wed. Jan 25, 2023, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
Zoom Passcode: xunJi^E+3a
or Dial (833) 568 8864
Webinar ID: 161 247 3586
Passcode: 5063999511
Featuring an update from OPM Director Kiran Ahuja and Special Asst. to The President Julie Rodriguez, the meeting agenda includes:
- theSITREP – VA’s Webcast that’s Getting Attention
- Cal State DC Internship Program – How Federal Agencies can obtain high-quality interns at no cost
- Armed Forces Wellness Centers
- Keynote Address: Unity-of-Effort in Intergovernmental Collaboration
- Keynote Address: the Role of Veterans in the Federal Government: Looking ahead into 2023
- Re-Launch of Defense Intelligence Agency’s Veterans Assisting Veterans Group
- Reflections on Service
