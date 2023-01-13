Interagency Veterans Advisory Council Quarterly Meeting

More details Zoom Passcode: xunJi^E+3a

or Dial (833) 568 8864

Webinar ID: 161 247 3586

Passcode: 5063999511

Featuring an update from OPM Director Kiran Ahuja and Special Asst. to The President Julie Rodriguez, the meeting agenda includes:

- theSITREP – VA’s Webcast that’s Getting Attention

- Cal State DC Internship Program – How Federal Agencies can obtain high-quality interns at no cost

- Armed Forces Wellness Centers

- Keynote Address: Unity-of-Effort in Intergovernmental Collaboration

- Keynote Address: the Role of Veterans in the Federal Government: Looking ahead into 2023

- Re-Launch of Defense Intelligence Agency’s Veterans Assisting Veterans Group

- Reflections on Service