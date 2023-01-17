Houston Veterans Job Fair

When: Thu. Jun 8, 2023, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm CT Where: Minute Maid Park 501 Crawford Street Houston , TX Cost: Free Add to Calendar

RecruitMilitary and DAV are hosting an in-person hiring and networking event held exclusively for the military community at Minute Maid Park in Houston, TX. This high-impact event will run for 4 hours and provides you with direct access to exclusive companies who wish to hire and retain military talent.

By simply registering for this event, you will become visible to all attending recruiters. Please ensure you are uploading and using your current resume.