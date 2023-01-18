Soldiers' Angels Military and Veteran Food Distribution - Atlanta
When:
Fri. Apr 28, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm ET
Where:
250 North Arcadia Avenue
Decatur , GA
Cost:
Free
Soldiers’ Angels will provide food assistance for low-income Service Members, Veterans, and their families in Atlanta.
The monthly Soldiers' Angels Military and Veteran Food Distribution event will provide approximately 75 lbs. of groceries for Service Members and Veterans in need in the Atlanta area. Service Members and Veterans must register ahead of time for this event then provide proof of Military or Veteran status.