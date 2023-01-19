Soldiers' Angels Military and Veteran Food Distribution - San Antonio

When: Thu. Aug 17, 2023, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT Where: Cowboys Dancehall 3030 NE Interstate 410 Loop San Antonio , TX Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Soldiers’ Angels will provide food assistance for low-income Service Members, Veterans, and their families in San Antonio.

The monthly Soldiers’ Angels Military and Veteran Food Distribution event will provide approximately 75 lbs. of groceries for Service Members and Veterans in need in the San Antonio area. Service Members and Veterans must register ahead of time for this event then provide proof of Military or Veteran status.