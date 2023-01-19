Quality of Life Foundation/Wounded Veteran Family Care

Join us for a conversation with Andrea Sawyer, Advocacy Director and Meredith Beck, Senior Lead Policy Advisor about the ways Wounded Veteran Family Care is advocating for caregivers through education and information. Learn about the application and appeals process for the VA's Caregiver Support Programs. Andrea and Meredith have decades of experience in policy and advocacy. Come see all Quality of Life Foundation and Wounded Veteran Family Care have to offer.