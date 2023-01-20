Virtual Minority Veteran Outreach Symposium

Outreach, Transition and Economic Development (OTED) will host a VBA/OTED – Virtual Minority Veteran Outreach Symposium: Celebrating Black History Month on Thursday, February 9, 2023. In recognition of African American History Month, this symposium will celebrate African American service in military, as well as Veteran contributions to our Nation. Guest speakers will educate and empower attendees about the benefits and services available to them and also highlight the roles and responsibilities of VA Minority Veteran Program Coordinators (MVPCs) from VBA, VHA, and NCA; and how MVPCs bridge the gap between minority Veterans and the VA. The symposium will also provide information on current and future VA benefits, to include filing a VA disability claim online, fraud prevention and awareness and the Sergeant First Class (SFC) Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act. VA employees are invited to join and to share this information with any interested parties.