Soldiers' Angels Military and Veteran Food Distribution - Detroit
When:
Thu. Jul 13, 2023, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm ET
Repeats
Where:
American Legion, Joe Louis Post 375
19486 Sherwood St.
Detroit , MI
Cost:
Free
Soldiers’ Angels will provide food assistance for low-income Service Members, Veterans, and their families in Detroit.
The monthly Soldiers’ Angels Military and Veteran Food Distribution event will provide approximately 75 lbs. of groceries for Service Members and Veterans in need in the Detroit area. Service Members and Veterans must register ahead of time for this event then provide proof of Military or Veteran status.
Thu. Jul 13, 2023, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm ETAdd to Calendar
Thu. Aug 10, 2023, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm ETAdd to Calendar