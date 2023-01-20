Soldiers' Angels Military and Veteran Food Distribution - Detroit

When: Thu. Jul 13, 2023, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm ET Repeats Where: American Legion, Joe Louis Post 375 19486 Sherwood St. Detroit , MI Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Add to Calendar Share on Facebook

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Soldiers’ Angels will provide food assistance for low-income Service Members, Veterans, and their families in Detroit.

The monthly Soldiers’ Angels Military and Veteran Food Distribution event will provide approximately 75 lbs. of groceries for Service Members and Veterans in need in the Detroit area. Service Members and Veterans must register ahead of time for this event then provide proof of Military or Veteran status.

View other times for this event