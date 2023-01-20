Virtual Elderly & Faith-Based Outreach Symposium

This symposium will feature speakers who will provide information on benefits, services, and resources available for the elderly Veteran population and those family members, caregivers, survivors, as well as individuals and organizations who support and advocate for them

Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) - Outreach, Transition and Economic Development (OTED) are excited to host a Virtual Elderly & Faith-Based Outreach Symposium on Thursday, February 16, 2023. This symposium will feature speakers who will provide information on benefits, services, and resources available for the elderly Veteran population and those family members, caregivers, survivors, as well as individuals and organizations who support and advocate for them. Also, the symposium will educate and empower leaders from faith-based organizations, non-profits, and community organizations with benefit and service knowledge that they can utilize to assist our Nation’s Veterans. The symposium will also provide information on current and future VA benefits, to include filing a VA disability claim online, fraud prevention and awareness and the Sergeant First Class (SFC) Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act. VA employees are invited to join and to share this information with any interested parties.