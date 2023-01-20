Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Soldiers' Angels Military and Veteran Food Distribution - Charleston

Charleston

When:

Tue. Jun 13, 2023, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm ET

Repeats

Where:

Elks Lodge

1113 Sam Rittenberg Blvd.

Charleston , SC

Cost:

Free

Register

Soldiers’ Angels will provide food assistance for low-income Service Members, Veterans, and their families in Charleston.

The monthly Soldiers’ Angels Military and Veteran Food Distribution event will provide approximately 75 lbs. of groceries for Service Members and Veterans in need in the Charleston area. Service Members and Veterans must register ahead of time for this event then provide proof of Military or Veteran status.

Tue. Jun 13, 2023, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm ET

Add to Calendar

Tue. Jul 11, 2023, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm ET

Add to Calendar

Tue. Aug 8, 2023, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm ET

Add to Calendar
See more events

Last updated: