Soldiers' Angels Military and Veteran Food Distribution - Charleston
When:
Tue. Sep 12, 2023, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm ET
Repeats
Where:
Elks Lodge
1113 Sam Rittenberg Blvd.
Charleston , SC
Cost:
Free
Soldiers’ Angels will provide food assistance for low-income Service Members, Veterans, and their families in Charleston.
The monthly Soldiers’ Angels Military and Veteran Food Distribution event will provide approximately 75 lbs. of groceries for Service Members and Veterans in need in the Charleston area. Service Members and Veterans must register ahead of time for this event then provide proof of Military or Veteran status.
