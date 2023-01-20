Soldiers Angels' Military and Veteran Food Distribution - Orlando

Soldiers’ Angels will provide food assistance for low-income Service Members, Veterans, and their families in Orlando.

The monthly Soldiers’ Angels Military and Veteran Food Distribution event will provide approximately 75 lbs. of groceries for Service Members and Veterans in need in the Orlando area. Service Members and Veterans must register ahead of time for this event then provide proof of Military or Veteran status.

