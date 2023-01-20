Soldiers' Angels Military and Veteran Food Distribution - Orlando
When:
Fri. Apr 21, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm ET
Repeats
Where:
Elks Lodge #1079
12 N. Primrose Ave.
Orlando , FL
Cost:
Free
Soldiers’ Angels will provide food assistance for low-income Service Members, Veterans, and their families in Orlando.
The monthly Soldiers’ Angels Military and Veteran Food Distribution event will provide approximately 75 lbs. of groceries for Service Members and Veterans in need in the Orlando area. Service Members and Veterans must register ahead of time for this event then provide proof of Military or Veteran status.
Fri. Apr 21, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm ETAdd to Calendar
Fri. May 19, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm ETAdd to Calendar
Fri. Jun 16, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm ETAdd to Calendar