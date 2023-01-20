Skip to Content
Soldiers' Angels Military and Veteran Food Distribution - Orlando

Orlando

Fri. Jul 21, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm ET

Elks Lodge #1079

12 N. Primrose Ave.

Orlando , FL

Free

Soldiers’ Angels will provide food assistance for low-income Service Members, Veterans, and their families in Orlando.

The monthly Soldiers’ Angels Military and Veteran Food Distribution event will provide approximately 75 lbs. of groceries for Service Members and Veterans in need in the Orlando area. Service Members and Veterans must register ahead of time for this event then provide proof of Military or Veteran status.

Fri. Jul 21, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm ET

Fri. Aug 18, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm ET

Fri. Sep 15, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm ET

