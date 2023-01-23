G.I. Jobs Virtual Job Fair

Don’t miss your opportunity to talk with dozens of recruiters from companies of all sizes at this online event! These recruiters know the value of hiring veterans and they are looking for you to join their ranks.

Attending is easy:

· Create your profile. Then upload your resume.

· Learn about jobs that are available from attending companies. We’ll send you company information and links to explore available opportunities.

· Sign into the event and talk or text with recruiters about positions you’re interested in.

Recruiters are looking at profiles ahead of the event. So sign up and complete your profile today!