Got Your 6 Summit 2023 - San Antonio

When: Tue. Feb 14, 2023, 9:00 am – 5:00 pm CT Where: Grand Hyatt San Antonio River Walk 600 E Market Street San Antonio , TX Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Add to Calendar Share on Facebook

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

The Bob Woodruff Foundation is partnering with the United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County and Craig Newmark Philanthropies to host the Got Your 6 Summit in San Antonio. It will be a day of networking and problem solving with about 300 public, private, and nonprofit sector representatives all focused on how we can most effectively support veterans and military families in the San Antonio area.