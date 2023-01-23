Employer Panel: Government Contracting

Join Hiring Our Heroes and representatives from multiple employers in the government contracting industry to learn about in-demand skillsets, available roles and career paths, hiring processes, resume and interview tips, clearance requirements, how to be successful in a hiring fair, and more. Bring your questions for live Q&A!

This webinar is part of Hiring Our Heroes' virtual education and training curriculum. Offered in collaboration with innovative partners, these training sessions allow our nation’s military community to engage in world-class career curriculum from anywhere.