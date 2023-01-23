Salary and Compensation Negotiation Interactive Workshop

In this interactive workshop, you will learn techniques and receive tips for navigating salary negotiation. Following the presentation, you will be able to engage in an interactive question and answer session with volunteers from our partner companies.

This webinar is part of Hiring Our Heroes' virtual education and training curriculum. Offered in collaboration with innovative partners, these training sessions allow our nation’s military community to engage in world-class career curriculum from anywhere.