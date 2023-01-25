Blue Ridge Honor Flight Information Session

When: Wed. Feb 15, 2023, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET Where: Ashe County Sheriff's Office 140 Law Enforcement Dr. 2nd Floor Training Room Jefferson , NC Cost: Free Add to Calendar

The Blue Ridge Honor Flight will begin trips in April 2023 again! You are invited to come learn how you can attend this 100% FREE and amazing experience. Blue Ridge Honor flight is specifically recruiting Veterans to attend from Ashe, Alleghany, and Watauga counties in the high country of North Carolina.