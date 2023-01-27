2023 Black Innovation and Entrepreneurship (Part 2)

Do you want to be a successful entrepreneur, small business owner, or inventor? Do you want to transform your innovation into an enterprise? If so, don’t miss the 2023 Black Innovation and Entrepreneurship Program. Attend these empowering events to be inspired by Black entrepreneurs, small business owners, and inventors. Register today to attend online.

And don't forget the rest of the series:

Special guests and expert panelists will discuss resources and services that can help you access capital, protect your intellectual property (IP), find mentors, and network with fellow innovators and entrepreneurs. The 2023 agenda and registration link will be posted soon. If you want to be alerted when they are available, email BlackInnovation@uspto.gov with the subject line “Send 2023 BIE agenda.”

To see recordings of previous Black Innovation and Entrepreneurship programs, visit the event series page and select the event you want to watch.

The 2023 Black Innovation and Entrepreneurship program is presented by the Office of Innovation Outreach. For more information, please contact BlackInnovation@uspto.gov.

The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) offers inspirational and educational events, open to all, that feature successful innovators from a wide variety of backgrounds. Come learn about IP, innovation, and valuable resources available to independent inventors, small businesses, entrepreneurs, and underrepresented or underserved populations. Find out more at www.uspto.gov/innovationforall.