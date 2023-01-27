Mindfulness Meditation

MINDFULNESS MEDITATION is a VA-supported technique that can help you to better manage the challenges and stressors of everyday life. Mindfulness Meditation class provides an opportunity to learn about and practice mindfulness meditation techniques. This class encourages the cultivation of awareness, compassion, and acceptance. Classes are available by phone from 11am-noon ET, roughly every two weeks. During each class, a topic related to mindfulness is introduced, followed by a guided meditation practice. The War Related Illness and Injury Study Center (WRIISC) runs this class. Come practice with us!

This class will be offered via telephone:

1-404-397-1596 or 1-833-558-0712 (Toll Free)

Participant Access code: 433 794 55

For more info, go to WRIISC Integrative Health and Wellness Program.