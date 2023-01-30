Transition Ready (Transition Resources)
When:
Wed. Apr 12, 2023, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm ET
Where:
USO Warrior and Family Center
5940 9th Street
Fort Belvoir , VA
Cost:
Free
The event is a one day training with a focus on a number of transition resources and opportunities.
Participants will learn the following from an Employment Specialist:
* Translating military skills to a resume
* Discussing disabilities with employers
* Networking
* Elevator pitches and more!
Learn from a National Service Officer:
* VA Ratings
* VA Healthcare
* VA Home Loans
* VA Educational Benefits
* Social Security
* Combat-Related Special Compensation