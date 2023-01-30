Transition Ready (Transition Resources)

When: Wed. Apr 12, 2023, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm ET Where: USO Warrior and Family Center 5940 9th Street Fort Belvoir , VA Cost: Free Add to Calendar

The event is a one day training with a focus on a number of transition resources and opportunities.

Participants will learn the following from an Employment Specialist:

* Translating military skills to a resume

* Discussing disabilities with employers

* LinkedIn

* Networking

* Elevator pitches and more!

Learn from a National Service Officer:

* VA Ratings

* VA Healthcare

* VA Home Loans

* VA Educational Benefits

* Social Security

* Combat-Related Special Compensation