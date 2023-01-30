Using LinkedIn: Effectively Maximize Networking & Career Opportunities

When: Wed. Aug 9, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm ET Where: USO Warrior and Family Center 5940 9th Street Fort Belvoir , VA Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Join the Soldier Recovery Unit (SRU) Fort Belvoir Transition Coordinator (TC) - James Coleman and the Transition Specialist Intern - Shawn Lee for the upcoming Using LinkedIn: Effectively to Maximize Your Networking & Career Opportunities Workshop.

For the duration of the course attendees will be briefed on the following:

• Learn to Utilize New Features

• Develop Professional Relationships

• Enhance your Personal / Professional Profile

• Explore new opportunities

• Learn to Job Search effectively

• Grow your online presence

Presenter James Coleman is the Transition Coordinator for the Soldier Recovery Unit (SRU) Fort Belvoir, VA. Mr. Coleman directs the transition of the wounded and ill service members within the SRU Fort Belvoir and those that are remote to the unit within the North East Region. Transition Specialist Intern Shawn Lee will provide relevant resources, tools, and techniques during the presentation as well.