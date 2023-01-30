How to Nail the Job Offer
When:
Wed. Jul 12, 2023, 11:30 am – 12:30 pm ET
Where:
USO Warrior and Family Center
5940 9th Street
Fort Belvoir , VA
Cost:
Free
The biggest mistake veterans and spouses make in the job hunt is skipping interview prep. And why not? Interview questions seem so obvious. But when you do the interview and don't get the job offer, that means you missed the coded questions the hiring manager was really asking. In just an hour, learn how to make informational interviews, online interviews, and formal interviews turn into the job offer you want.