Tech Jobs Without a Tech Background

When: Wed. Sep 13, 2023, 11:30 am – 12:30 pm ET Where: USO Warrior and Family Center 5940 9th Street Fort Belvoir , VA Cost: Free





Every job is a tech job in today's economy. So, what if your rate or MOS had nothing to do with tech? Our veteran service organizations have partnered with some of the best tech companies to get you up to speed. In this one-hour master class, learn how you can gear up for tech jobs while you finish your military service.