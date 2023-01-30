Intelligence Community Career Fair - SRU Fort Belvoir, VA

When: Wed. Feb 8, 2023, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm ET Where: USO Warrior and Family Center 5940 9th Street Fort Belvoir , VA Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Add to Calendar Share on Facebook

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

The United States Intelligence Community (IC), an integrated network of agencies that work together to protect our nation’s security, is seeking a culturally diverse, technologically savvy and skilled workforce for exciting careers in a number of fields. Join us at the IC In Person Career Fair to explore career opportunities, chat with recruiters and learn how to apply for job openings.

Wednesday, February 08, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET Registration opens November 01. Location (USO): 5940 Ninth St., Fort Belvoir, VA 22060 Space is limited! To guarantee your entrance into this event, pre-registration is highly encouraged.

For the duration of the in person event, you can:

•Visit various IC agencies' booths

•Chat with recruiters and industry leading subject matter experts

•Attend live presentations

•Explore currently available jobs

•Learn about internships and other opportunities for students

•Link to IC agency Web sites and online application systems

•Network with other job seekers