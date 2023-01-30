Veteran's Benefit Fair - East Tawas, MI
When:
Thu. May 18, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
821 Newman Street
East Tawas , MI
Cost:
Free
Connecting Veterans to Earned Benefits and Resources
Over 40 booths of information where veterans can:
- Apply for Federal & State benefits
- Get help obtaining military records, DD-214
- Find out about employment opportunities
- Find out about education opportunities
- Find out about VA health care
- Discover local non-profits, community resources
- Connect with VA Officers, Veteran Service Officers
- Learn about a wide range of benefits available including health care, long-term care