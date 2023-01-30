Skip to Content
Veteran's Benefit Fair - East Tawas, MI

When:

Thu. May 18, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET

Where:

821 Newman Street

East Tawas , MI

Cost:

Free

Register

Connecting Veterans to Earned Benefits and Resources

Over 40 booths of information where veterans can:

- Apply for Federal & State benefits

- Get help obtaining military records, DD-214

- Find out about employment opportunities

- Find out about education opportunities

- Find out about VA health care

- Discover local non-profits, community resources

- Connect with VA Officers, Veteran Service Officers

- Learn about a wide range of benefits available including health care, long-term care

