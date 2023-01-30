DC Bourbiz at MGM National Harbor for Veteran & Military Spouse Networking

When: Wed. Mar 29, 2023, 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm ET Where: TAP Sports Bar 101 MGM National Ave Oxon Hill , MD Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Add to Calendar Share on Facebook

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

MGM National Harbor Bourbiz DC is back again for spring! Bourbiz has had an average of over 1800 veterans registered for the event since over the past 4 events starting in March 2021. Come and see why!

Our events attract a host of resources such as Fortune 500 Business Leaders, Ted Talk speakers, Medal of Honor Recipients, Professional Athletes, Military Leaders, and TV & social media personalities. The feedback from all attendees is always overwhelmingly positive and always followed up by the question “When is your next event?”

Come for the networking and resources stay for the camaraderie!

Exhibitor tables and sponsorships can be purchased at the ticket link.

The Veteran/Military Spouse Resource Event will have the same ability to power network with so many resources.

2nd Annual BIPOC Veteran Business Expo and Resource Event will be held within Bourbiz.. More to follow but this will be open for free for BIPOC Veteran Business owners. There will be 20 businesses we will highlight during the event as we teamed up with Veterans Growing America.

One team, One Fight!

There will always be Power Networking with up to 75 Veteran & Military Spouse resources as well on the main floor to include the following resource areas: