D.C. Mayor's Office of Veterans Affairs Roundtable

MOVA's Monthly Veteran's Roundtable: This event aims to connect the District's veterans with information, resources, and organizations that may be beneficial to a successful military transition. The event consists of an informal discussion that revolves around varying topics including housing, employment, healthcare, and legal services. Upon the conclusion of the discussion, all resource providers in attendance offer feedback on any topics discussed or how they can assist the veteran or their family in a positive capacity.

The goal is to source creative solutions or programs for DC Veterans!

This event will be held in a hybrid format. For those joining virtually, please ensure you are using the Microsoft Teams link instead of the WebEx link, as our hosting protocols have changed. For those joining us physically, the meeting will be held at the Marion Barry Building in Judiciary Square, 441 4th St NW, Washington DC, 20001, in Conference Room 1114. Please note that there is a security checkpoint before entering the building. This also serves as a good opportunity to connect and collaborate with other members of the DC Veteran community.

