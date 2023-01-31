Skip to Content
Onslow Veteran Standdown & Resource Event

When:

Tue. Feb 7, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET

Where:

The American Legion, Burton Cowell Post 265

146 Broadhurst Rd.

Jacksonville , NC

Cost:

Free

Veterans and a community together to help our homeless and disadvantaged Veterans.  All Veterans, Active Duty Military, families, and caregivers are welcome!

  • VA Health Care Services
  • VA Homeless Coordinator
  • Recovery & Mental Health Services
  • Veteran Assistance Programs
  • Section8/HUD/VASH Housing Reps
  • Homeless Prevention Assistance
  • Suicide Prevention
  • Educational Opportunities
  • Employment & Job Counseling 
  • Veteran Organizations Information
  • Warm Clothing, Haircuts, Etc. 
