Onslow Veteran Standdown & Resource Event
When:
Tue. Feb 7, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
The American Legion, Burton Cowell Post 265
146 Broadhurst Rd.
Jacksonville , NC
Cost:
Free
Veterans and a community together to help our homeless and disadvantaged Veterans. All Veterans, Active Duty Military, families, and caregivers are welcome!
- VA Health Care Services
- VA Homeless Coordinator
- Recovery & Mental Health Services
- Veteran Assistance Programs
- Section8/HUD/VASH Housing Reps
- Homeless Prevention Assistance
- Suicide Prevention
- Educational Opportunities
- Employment & Job Counseling
- Veteran Organizations Information
- Warm Clothing, Haircuts, Etc.