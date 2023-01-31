Veteran & MilSpouse Resume Workshop
When:
Fri. Feb 3, 2023, 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm CT
Repeats
Where:
Cost:
Free
Your resume is your presentation of value to a prospective employer. VetGigs and Brio Worklife are holding this workshop to help veterans, current service-members, and military spouses with their resumes in an effort to make you the most competitive candidate possible.
Our special expert guest is a Fortune 500 HR Leader, has her master's degree from Cornell University, and began her career at the US House of Representatives. The first 10 to sign up will get a free review of their resume in session so sign up ASAP!
Tips for the event:
- Have your resume ready to present! Have the file up and maximized on the screen for when you are called on
- Test Zoom beforehand. Make sure you can join a meeting, and share your screen. You may have to enable it on your computer, device, or browser
- When you are called on to share your resume, please be prepared to introduce yourself with your name, military service/dependent status, and the role you are hoping to secure with the resume
You can make a free account on VetGigs at app.vetgigs.com/register to see available jobs in tech, consulting, startups, and other well paid white collar roles.
