Veteran & MilSpouse Resume Workshop

Your resume is your presentation of value to a prospective employer. VetGigs and Brio Worklife are holding this workshop to help veterans, current service-members, and military spouses with their resumes in an effort to make you the most competitive candidate possible.

Our special expert guest is a Fortune 500 HR Leader, has her master's degree from Cornell University, and began her career at the US House of Representatives. The first 10 to sign up will get a free review of their resume in session so sign up ASAP!

Tips for the event:

Have your resume ready to present! Have the file up and maximized on the screen for when you are called on Test Zoom beforehand. Make sure you can join a meeting, and share your screen. You may have to enable it on your computer, device, or browser When you are called on to share your resume, please be prepared to introduce yourself with your name, military service/dependent status, and the role you are hoping to secure with the resume

You can make a free account on VetGigs at app.vetgigs.com/register to see available jobs in tech, consulting, startups, and other well paid white collar roles.

View other times for this event