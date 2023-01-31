Interview Skills Workshop

When you get an email or phone call from an employer asking you to come in for an interview, you’ll want to feel prepared and confident. This Virtual workshop will help!

For an hour and a half, you’ll review things like common interview questions and sample answers, interview scenarios (one-on-one vs panel vs phone or Virtual interviews and more) interviewing techniques and tips and presentation skills.

What to expect:

Free - all of our services are provided at no cost to Veterans or their spouses.

Who can attend? Active duty, Reserves, National Guard, Veterans, Military Spouses

If you have one, bring a job description for the type of position you’re looking for. We can help you prepare by giving you tips specific to the job you want.

If you’d rather talk with a career counselor one-on-one before you attend a workshop, Click here to set up an appointment - Virtual or in-person at the Huntsville, AL or Phenix City, AL/Chattahoochee Valley Still Serving Veterans Offices.