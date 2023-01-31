Making the Most of a Job Fair

Every Job Fair has the potential to be incredibly productive, or a colossal waste of time. How it turns out for you depends on your personal approach. In this one hour discussion we will share how to prepare well in advance, make the most of the day, and follow up afterwards to ensure a positive outcome.

TOPICS:

Gather your intel

Plan your approach

Survey the situation

Make your move

Solidify the outcome

…and much more

We’ll first spend time on the topic discussion and then open the conversation to help troubleshoot your job search experience and network with other Veterans. Q&A may extend beyond the hour to ensure everyone is helped.

What to expect:

Free - all of our services are provided at no cost to Veterans or their spouses.

Who can attend? Active duty, Reserves, National Guard, Veterans, Military Spouses

If you have one, bring a job description for the type of position you’re looking for. We can help you prepare by giving you tips specific to the job you want.