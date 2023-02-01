Wright Patterson AFB Area Veterans Job Fair

When: Thu. Nov 9, 2023, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm ET Where: Hope Hotel & Richard C. Holbrooke Conference Center 10823 Chidlaw Road Dayton , OH Cost: Free

RecruitMilitary and DAV are hosting an in-person hiring and networking event held exclusively for the military community at the Hope Hotel & Richard C. Holbrooke Conference Center directly off Wright Patterson AFB main gate. This high-impact event will run for 4 hours and provides you with direct access to exclusive companies who wish to hire and retain military talent.

By simply registering for this event, you will become visible to all attending recruiters. Please ensure you are uploading and using your current resume.