National Government Agency Virtual Career Fair for Veterans

RecruitMilitary and DAV are hosting a National Government Agency virtual hiring and networking event exclusively for the military community. This high-impact event will run for 4 hours and provides you with direct access to exclusive companies within the logistics industry, who wish to hire and retain military talent.

To join, all you need is a Wi-Fi signal and a browser. The platform is web-based, so no downloading is necessary. Please dress to impress as you may be invited to connect 1-on-1 with a recruiter on camera/video.

By simply registering for this event, you will become visible to all attending recruiters. Please ensure you are uploading and using your current resume.