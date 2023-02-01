Central Region Virtual Career Fair for Veterans

RecruitMilitary and DAV are hosting a virtual hiring and networking event for the military community in the Central Region of the country. This high-impact event will run for 4 hours and provides you with direct access to exclusive companies who wish to hire and retain military talent. This event is focusing on opportunities in the Central region of the country but will have remote opportunities for those outside of the area.

To join, all you need is a Wi-Fi signal and a browser. The platform is web-based, so no downloading is necessary. Please dress to impress as you may be invited to connect 1-on-1 with a recruiter on camera/video.

By simply registering for this event, you will become visible to all attending recruiters. Please ensure you are uploading and using your current resume.