VETLANTA Q1 2023 Summit

When:

Wed. Feb 22, 2023, 3:00 pm – 8:00 pm ET

Where:

Omni Hotel at the Battery Atlanta

2625 Circle 75 Pkwy SE

Atlanta , GA

Cost:

Free

PACT ACT briefing and claims filing.

Session I

3:00PM-4:00PM VA PACT ACT Briefing
3:00PM-5:00PM VBA/GDVS PACT ACT Screening/Claims Filing

Networking

5:00PM-6:30PM

Session II

6:30PM-7:30PM General Session

  •  VETLANTA Speakers
  • The Warrior Alliance Veteran Legal Services Network Program
  •  Veteran Legal Service Briefing- Veteran Legal Issues
  •  The Warrior Alliance Veteran Legal Service Panel of Experts

Post-Event Networking

7:30PM-8:00PM

 

 

