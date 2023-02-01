VETLANTA Q1 2023 Summit
When:
Wed. Feb 22, 2023, 3:00 pm – 8:00 pm ET
Where:
Omni Hotel at the Battery Atlanta
2625 Circle 75 Pkwy SE
Atlanta , GA
Cost:
Free
PACT ACT briefing and claims filing.
Session I
3:00PM-4:00PM VA PACT ACT Briefing
3:00PM-5:00PM VBA/GDVS PACT ACT Screening/Claims Filing
Networking
5:00PM-6:30PM
Session II
6:30PM-7:30PM General Session
- VETLANTA Speakers
- The Warrior Alliance Veteran Legal Services Network Program
- Veteran Legal Service Briefing- Veteran Legal Issues
- The Warrior Alliance Veteran Legal Service Panel of Experts
Post-Event Networking
7:30PM-8:00PM
