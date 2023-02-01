Tawas Bay Vets & Nets Fishing Tournament

Appreciation fishing event for all Michigan active duty, Guard, Reserve, Retired and Honorably Discharged US Military Veterans.

Registration closes 01 June 2023.

Registration for this event is NOT 100% Guarantee that a spot is open for a veteran to fish on one of the charter boats for this event.

All veterans registries will be notified via US Mail if they WERE / WERE NOT APPROVED.

All veterans welcome, based on the amount of charter boats and vessels donated to determine number of open spots for veterans.

Timeline:

Arrive by 06:00AM on Saturday 22 July, 2023 and check in with the Tawas Bay Vets and Nets Check In table