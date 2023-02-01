Tawas Bay Vets & Nets Fishing Tournament
When:
Sat. Jul 22, 2023, 7:00 am – 5:00 pm ET
Where:
113 Newman Street
East Tawas , MI
Cost:
Free
Appreciation fishing event for all Michigan active duty, Guard, Reserve, Retired and Honorably Discharged US Military Veterans.
Registration closes 01 June 2023.
Registration for this event is NOT 100% Guarantee that a spot is open for a veteran to fish on one of the charter boats for this event.
All veterans registries will be notified via US Mail if they WERE / WERE NOT APPROVED.
All veterans welcome, based on the amount of charter boats and vessels donated to determine number of open spots for veterans.
Timeline:
Arrive by 06:00AM on Saturday 22 July, 2023 and check in with the Tawas Bay Vets and Nets Check In tableSee more events