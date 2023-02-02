MVPN: S.A.V.E Veterans Suicide Prevention Training

Join the Military Veterans Peer Network, Veterans One Stop and the El Paso Veterans Administration and learn the signs of suicide in our Veteran Population. Training will be hosted by Elisa Barron, LCSW, El Paso VA Suicide Prevention Case Manager.

S- Signs of suicidal thinking

A- Ask the most important question of all

V- Validate the Veteran's experience

E- Encourage treatment and expedite getting help