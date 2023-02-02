Online Fitness Workshop for Military Veterans

Military veterans and their families are invited to participate in a FREE virtual workshop that combines fitness, martial arts, dance, and social activities. The workshop will include 3 separate activity modules with social breaks in between. Join at any time for any or all of the modules, and enjoy the chance to connect with other survivors.

Schedule (all times are Eastern time):

1000-1030am: Session One - Inclusive Pilates and Breathing

1030-1100am: Session Two - Move and Groove

1100-1130am: Session Three - Inclusive Martial Arts

The workshop is open to individuals and families/friends. All ages and abilities are welcome! Activities are inclusive and can be enjoyed standing up or sitting down.