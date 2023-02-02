Virtual Homeless & Justice-Involved Veteran Outreach Symposium

Symposium Details: The primary focus of this collaborative effort is to provide training and resources to VBA’s Homeless and Justice-Involved Veteran Outreach Coordinators and external stakeholders, as well as assisting these Veterans in obtaining benefits, services, and resources that may be available to them. Guest speakers will provide information on the various programs and resources within their organization that are available to ensure homeless and at risk of homeless Veterans receive the support they deserve. This symposium will also provide attendees with information on the Sergeant First Class (SFC) Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act benefits and claims filing as well as ways to seek additional VA support.

Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Time: 12:00-3:30pm (EST)

Location: WebEx Virtual Platform

Quick Join: Click Here to Join the Symposium

Link to Join: https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/mw3300/mywebex/default.do?service=1&siteurl=veteransaffairs&nomenu=true&main_url=%2Fmc3300%2Fe.do%3Fsiteurl%3Dveteransaffairs%26AT%3DMI%26EventID%3D1346535477%26UID%3D585685012%26Host%3DQUhTSwAAAARFp8RC0bDQr4rU0IZ9eGecQbCewuhzOPCvADTISWy0vYBiL18Laqy8_hI6ueQBFltgIou56COKqxIWtD1dRlIo0%26FrameSet%3D2%26MTID%3Dmafd7fa38c214edcd9ee0e3994822bb26

Phone: 1-404-397-1596, Access Code: 2762 132 4479