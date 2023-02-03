VBA Stand-Up PACT Act In-Person Hiring Fairs

Veterans Benefits Administration is hosting on-site hiring events designed to connect job seekers nationwide with current PACT Act positions. Walk-up applicants are welcome, but should apply for a VSR, RVSR, or LAS position prior to the in-person event or closing date of the announcement. Advance applicants may be contacted to confirm an appointment on the date of the hiring event. Selected applicants are required to have two forms of identification (one containing a photo) for on-site fingerprinting.

Job seekers with all levels of experience are welcome to apply now for priority consideration:

•Rating Veterans Service Representative (RVSR) - closing date March 3 -https://www.usajobs.gov/job/695393000

•Veterans Service Representative (VSR) - closing date March 3 -https://www.usajobs.gov/job/695392900

•Legal Administrative Specialist (LAS) - closing date March 3 -https://www.usajobs.gov/job/696645200