B2B: Reboot Small Business Training

March 1, 2023 8:00 a.m. - March 2, 2023 1:00 p.m.

This two, half-day online course covers business fundamentals for those interested in starting a small business or who has been in business for under 2 years.

The training is for Veterans of all eras, Reservists, National Guard Members, Transitioning Military members, and their spouses. This event is also open to the public.

Sponsored by the Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and West Virginia District Offices.

The lead instructor is Jinnae Monroe of the Mid-Atlantic Veterans Business Outreach Center.

Completion of this course is required before you are eligible for Revenue Readiness, a six-week virtual classroom program that prepares participants to take their business idea from concept to an executable business model in a short timeframe.