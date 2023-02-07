Wellness Wednesday - Financial Mistakes to Avoid

Wellness Wednesday Financial Education series returns Feb. 15 12-3 p.m. ET (9 a.m. -12 p.m. PT) with Financial Mistakes to Avoid and will discuss managing income, protecting assets and minimizing debt. The classes focus on a different aspect of financial literacy every third Wednesday of each month.

#WellnessWednesday seminars are conducted live, offered free of charge to transitioning service members, Veterans and their families, and offer the opportunity to ask questions of a qualified financial counselor. VA partners with @Prudential Financial Services. to provide these classes. Sign up at Register: Financial Mistakes to Avoid Learn more at: prudential.com/Veteran