Find Your Voice

When: Thu. Mar 2, 2023, 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm CT Where: Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Metrocare 16160 Midway Rd. Suite 218 Addison , TX Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Open to everyone, and Veterans, Military and their families are welcome to attend.

We are all storytellers! Maybe you have a story from your own life that needs to be told or maybe you have always wanted to tell something wild and fantastical. This class will let you do that, exploring how we use our bodies to create characters, engage an audience, and make our voices powerful. We’ll create monologues, scenes, dance pieces, poetry, or whatever you want! Along the way, learning writing and acting skills that are applicable to so many different aspects of our lives. Participants will conclude the workshop with a monologue or story ready for performance or auditions.